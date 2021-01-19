Dunleavy appoints Sniffen as attorney general

Assistant Attorney General Ed Sniffen addresses the Juneau Chamber of Commerce on July 11. (Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

On Monday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Ed Sniffen as Alaska’s attorney general. Sniffen has been the acting attorney general since August, when former Attorney General Kevin Clarkson resigned.

Sniffen began working for the Department of Law in 2000 and has served as senior attorney general in the consumer protection unit, as well as deputy attorney general and other senior positions.

In a statement, Dunleavy said Sniffen has a long and proven record of leadership within the department.

Sniffen graduated from law school in 1988, then practiced law in Anchorage, focusing on natural resources, environmental, labor and maritime law.

Sniffen said in the announcement he is honored and looking forward to the work.

Clarkson resigned following reporting from the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica revealing he sent more than 500 texts to a junior state employee on her personal phone, including invitations to his house, kiss emojis and comments on her appearance.

Sniffen’s appointment is subject to approval from the Legislature, in a joint session.