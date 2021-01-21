Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 21st, 2021

Pollock are transferred from a fishing boat into a processing plant in Dutch Harbor, in the Aleutian Islands, in January, 2019. (Photo by Berett Wilber)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media's newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

COVID-19 has shut down fish processing plants and threatens the billion-dollar Bering Sea pollock season. And, Governor Dunleavy says he’ll work with the Biden Administration but vows to oppose any blocks to development. Plus, more people in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta have received the COVID-19 vaccine than have tested positive for the virus.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Hope McKenney in Unalaska

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Anna Rose MacArthur and Greg Kim in Bethel

Kavitha George in Anchorage

Claire Stremple in Haines

and Eric Stone in Ketchikan

