Mark Robokoff and Mason Dolphin star in “Bush Poet.”

This week on State of Art we’re hearing about “Bush Poet,” a play written and directed by Dick Reichman. The play features Mark Robokoff as a gruff and solitary Alaskan who meets a young boy, played by Mason Dolphin, whose parents work at a nearby lodge.

This virtual one act play premiered on the 21st, but can be viewed any time for free. We’re joined by RKP Production’s Audrey Weltman Kelly and writer/director Dick Reichman.