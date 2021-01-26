The state’s vaccine website is improving. Here’s how to make the most of it.

Anchorage School District registered nurse Jennifer Perkins checks on patients in the post-vaccination monitoring area. A total of 771 people received the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the ASD Education Center on Jan. 7, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska has the highest rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in the country, but many Alaskans who qualify for the vaccine still haven’t been able to get one because of trouble navigating the state’s website.

State technicians who have been answering users questions through the pandemic have some good news: things are improving.

Recently they’ve streamlined forms and added new features, such as a real-time vaccination appointment locator.

But despite the improvements, the limited number of vaccines means it’s still hard to get an appointment. Rose Hewitt, a state COVID-19 technician, says that successfully making an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine on the state website really boils down to one piece advice.

“Just being persistent: It really does pay off to just keep checking in,” she said.

After users log onto the state’s official website, covidvax.alaska.gov, they’ll first have to determine eligibility. (Currently, just healthcare workers and Alaskans over 65 are eligible.)

RELATED: Officials expect no new COVID-19 vaccine eligibility through February

Next comes booking an appointment. For that, there are three options: a list of vaccination clinics, a map showing clinic locations, and a real-time list of available vaccination appointments, called PrepMod.

“People don’t always understand how each of those things are three separate tools,” said Hewitt.

“Each piece has different but overlapping information, which can be confusing,” said Zac Owen, an IT Coordinator at DHSS.

The easiest way for most people is to use PrepMod, which allows links directly to an online registration portal.

“Having that page where you’re able to see at a glance what is available, makes it a lot easier for people to check once or twice or three times a day,” Hewitt said.

But the catch is that the list doesn’t include all the available appointments because some providers aren’t enrolled in the system. Using the other options — the list or the map view — will cover all the bases.

“[PrepMod] are all the ones that have registered with the state as a public provider, but it is not exhaustive,” said Owen.

For those who can find an appointment through the list or map, there are more tests of persistence.

Owen says that many people get stuck because of a box where users are supposed to submit their insurance information. But people don’t realize that if they don’t know their information or don’t have insurance, they can leave it blank.

“You can put in what you know. And then you can just move on. Most providers are not making insurance information required,” he said.

There are some clinics that aren’t set up for internet registration and require a phone call to make an appointment. For those who don’t speak English, it can be especially difficult, but Hewitt says the state’s helpline (907-646-3322) offers translation resources.

RELATED: With more vaccines arriving in Alaska, state debuts new appointment hotline

The helpline is also useful for those who don’t have internet access or have difficulties using computers.

While it might not be the quickest way to get an appointment, calling folks like Hewitt on the helpline and letting them drive is sometimes the best bet.

“It’s easier for me to say, ‘Okay, I understand your frustration. Let’s work on getting an appointment.’ And that’s a better experience for everybody,” she said.

With vaccine supply still limited, there’s no guarantee that eligible Alaskans will get an appointment right away, but knowing how to do it can at least give everyone eligible a fair chance.

If you have questions about the state’s vaccination process you’d like us to answer, send an email news@alaskapublic.org.