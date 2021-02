Author Don Rearden recently released his first collection of poetry called “Without a Paddle.” (Photo courtesy of author)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from author Don Rearden. In his first published collection of poetry Rearden covers everything from tiny moments in time to Alaska memories to big picture reflections. He tells us about making poetry accessible, the lasting influence of growing up in rural Alaska, and what makes him a poet with a lowercase “p.” We’ll even hear some poems from his new work “Without a Paddle.”

LINKS:

Don Rearden’s website

State of Art: Don Rearden Releases “Warrior’s Creed”