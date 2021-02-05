Nordic skiing in Alaska

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
  • Independence Mine
    Independence Mine, photo courtesy MatSu Ski Club.
  • Hatcher Pass
    Hatcher Pass, photo by Paul Twardock.
  • Pearl Creek
    Pearl Creek at Sunset. Photo courtesy Nordic Ski Club Fairbanks
  • Anchorage Coastal Trail
    Anchorage Coastal Trail, photo by Paul Twardock.
  • Talkeetna Oosik Trail
    Talkeetna Oosik Trail, photo byPaul Twardock.
  • Government Peak Recreation Area
    Government Peak Recreation Area, photo courtesy MatSu Ski Club.
  • Biathlon Prone Shooter
    Biathlon Prone Shooter, photo courtesy Nordic Ski Club Fairbanks.

Alaska has a plethora of cross country ski trails and in this year of COVID novices to experts in record numbers are enjoying them. Those trails take organized groups of people to create, maintain and groom. We are fortunate to have numerous clubs that fill that role. Besides building and maintaining trails the clubs offer lessons for kids and adults, organize races, lead tours, rent cabins, put on ski swaps, and even (in non-Covid years) have a ski train. This show talks with the people that make it all happen. Club representatives from Girdwood, Anchorage, Chugiak-Eagle River, Mat-Su, Talkeetna, and Fairbank answer questions about the trails and programs they offer.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Joey Caterinichio– Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage
  • Deb Essex- Girdwood Nordic Ski Club
  • Jackie Welge- Chugiak Eagle River Nordic Ski Club
  • Lucas Parker and Ailis Vann- Mat Su Ski Club
  • Laura Wright and Jon Korta- Denali Nordic Ski Club
  • Eric Troyer- Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks

LINKS:

Other clubs not on the show:

