Nordic skiing in Alaska

Alaska has a plethora of cross country ski trails and in this year of COVID novices to experts in record numbers are enjoying them. Those trails take organized groups of people to create, maintain and groom. We are fortunate to have numerous clubs that fill that role. Besides building and maintaining trails the clubs offer lessons for kids and adults, organize races, lead tours, rent cabins, put on ski swaps, and even (in non-Covid years) have a ski train. This show talks with the people that make it all happen. Club representatives from Girdwood, Anchorage, Chugiak-Eagle River, Mat-Su, Talkeetna, and Fairbank answer questions about the trails and programs they offer.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
- Joey Caterinichio– Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage
- Deb Essex- Girdwood Nordic Ski Club
- Jackie Welge- Chugiak Eagle River Nordic Ski Club
- Lucas Parker and Ailis Vann- Mat Su Ski Club
- Laura Wright and Jon Korta- Denali Nordic Ski Club
- Eric Troyer- Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks
LINKS:
- Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage
- Girdwood Nordic Ski Club
- Chugiak Eagle River Nordic Ski Club
- Mat-Su Ski Club
- Denali Nordic Ski Club
- Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks
Other clubs not on the show:
- Seward Nordic Ski Club
- Tsalteshi Ski Trails (Soldotna)
- Kachemak Nordic Ski Club (Homer)
- Valdez Nordic Ski Club
- Juneau Nordic Ski Club
BROADCAST: Thursday, February 11th, 2020. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 11th, 2020. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: