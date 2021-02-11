Alaska mushing icon Aliy Zirkle says the 2021 Iditarod will be her last

Aliy Zirkle at the Rainy Pass checkpoint during the 2019 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska mushing icon Aliy Zirkle says she’s retiring from sled-dog racing after this year’s Iditarod.

The Two Rivers musher has competed in the Iditarod every year since 2001, notching three second-place finishes in a row, winning a record six humanitarian awards and drawing crowds of fans to the event.

In 2000, she also became the first woman to win the 1,000-mile Yukon Quest.

But, after more than two decades of competitive mushing, Zirkle posted a retirement letter on her kennel’s website Thursday evening.

“I don’t want you to think that I’m just up and quitting,” Zirkle wrote. “My retirement has not been a quick decision.”

Zirkle described the Iditarod as “a spectacular adventure,” and one that she has always raced to win. But the competition is also physically and mentally demanding, “every year, every winter, every day, every mile,” she wrote.

“And if I’m being honest, at times, I have been challenged to my very core. I know that in the not so distant future, I will not be able to give it my 100%. So, I am retiring before I have to retire.”

Aliy Zirkle and her team arrive in Nome at the end of the 1,000-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media photo)

Zirkle was born in New Hampshire, and moved to Alaska in her 20s.

She and her husband, Allen Moore, who’s also an Iditarod veteran, run SP Kennel in Two Rivers, northeast of the city of Fairbanks.

In her letter, Zirkle says her post-Iditarod life is somewhat undecided.

“I love Alaska and will continue to explore our great state,” she wrote. “Of course, my husband, Allen, and I will together decide what our next life adventure will be.”

As for dogs, she says, they “have been, and will always be, my life.”