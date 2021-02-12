Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 12th, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Two uniformed police officer crouch over a woman they have pinned to the floor in front of several grocery store checkout aisles.
Two Wasilla police officers hold a woman under arrest at Walmart on Feb. 6, 2021, in a screen shot from a video recorded on Facebook live by Mike Linn.

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The legislature has failed to extend the state’s pandemic disaster declaration. And, Wasilla police come under scrutiny after video of a woman’s arrest goes viral. Plus, legendary musher Aliy Zirkle says this year will be her last Iditarod.

Reports tonight from:

  • Rashah McChesney and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Tegan Hanlon and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage
  • Lex Treinen in Fairbanks
  • Sage Smiley in Wrangell
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR