Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 12th, 2021

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
The legislature has failed to extend the state’s pandemic disaster declaration. And, Wasilla police come under scrutiny after video of a woman’s arrest goes viral. Plus, legendary musher Aliy Zirkle says this year will be her last Iditarod.
Reports tonight from:
- Rashah McChesney and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage
- Lex Treinen in Fairbanks
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka