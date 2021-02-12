Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 12th, 2021

Two Wasilla police officers hold a woman under arrest at Walmart on Feb. 6, 2021, in a screen shot from a video recorded on Facebook live by Mike Linn.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The legislature has failed to extend the state’s pandemic disaster declaration. And, Wasilla police come under scrutiny after video of a woman’s arrest goes viral. Plus, legendary musher Aliy Zirkle says this year will be her last Iditarod.

Reports tonight from: