How Alaskan communities are adapting to a warmer climate with more landslides

Heavy rains led to a landslide in Haines on Wednesday, December 2. (Jacob Cheeseman photo)

As Alaska warms, landslides are projected to be a growing problem. What have we learned from the deadly landslides in Sitka and the more recent event in Haines? How much will research and early warning systems help communities plan for development in the future, particularly in Southeast Alaska? We’ll discuss the science on ground instability and how it could save lives.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Lisa Busch, Executive Director, Sitka Sound Science Center

Ben Murius, Geologist, U.S. Geological Survey

Ronald Daanen, Geologist, Alaska Department of Natural Resources

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

