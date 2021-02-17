Dozens of homes, water treatment plant are without power in Selawik

The village of Selawik lies near Kotzebue Sound in northwest Alaska, pictured here on Aug. 24, 2006. (Steve Hillebrand/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

The water treatment plant and dozens of homes in the Northwest Arctic village of Selawik are without power after an outage hit the community Sunday night.

Northwest Arctic Borough officials say the outage occurred just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Repair workers from the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative were deployed to the village on Monday, and temporarily restored power to part of the community. State emergency officials say as of this morning, 150 homes, an apartment complex and the water treatment plant don’t have power. While many surveyed residents said they have a secondary heat source at home, four families stayed overnight at the local school.

Selawik officials have ordered a temporary water supply from Kotzebue.

The city of Selawik declared a local disaster on Tuesday afternoon. As of Wednesday morning, state officials say the water treatment plant is on back-up power.

Selawik has a population of about 850 people and is roughly 70 miles southeast of Kotzebue.

This story has been updated regarding the local emergency declaration.