Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 18th, 2021

Musher Dallas Seavey is returning to the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race this year. The four-time champion’s success streak came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when race officials announced that several of his dogs tested positive for a prohibited pain reliever. Seavey says he did not give the drug to his dogs, and the race cleared him of any wrongdoing in 2018. Seavey now lives on a vast property in Talkeetna with more than 100 sled dogs. He says he’s coming back to the Iditarod with a new perspective after wading through some of the biggest challenges of his life. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska sees some of its lowest COVID case counts in months. And, musher Dallas Seavey returns to the Iditarod after a scandal rocked his career four years ago. Plus, a project in Unalakleet aims to create more affordable housing using shipping containers.

