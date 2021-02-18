Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 18th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska sees some of its lowest COVID case counts in months. And, musher Dallas Seavey returns to the Iditarod after a scandal rocked his career four years ago. Plus, a project in Unalakleet aims to create more affordable housing using shipping containers.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Rashah McChesney in Juneau
- Nat Herz, Lex Treinen and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Angela Denning in Petersburg
