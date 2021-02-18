Dunbar, Robbins lead in fundraising for Anchorage mayoral race

Anchorage City Hall on Dec. 8, 2020 (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Fourteen candidates are currently in the race for Anchorage mayor. Two are leading the pack in terms of fundraising — East Anchorage Assembly member Forrest Dunbar had raised $252,216 at the beginning of this month and Anchorage businessman Mike Robbins followed at $210,058.

Behind them, former U.S. Air Force and commercial pilot Dave Bronson reported $162,482 raised. Former city manager Bill Falsey came in at $106,285 and former Assembly member Bill Evans came followed at $98,480. And George Martinez, who worked as a special assistant to Mayor Berkowitz raised $60,086.

Three independent expenditure groups have also registered their involvement in the upcoming municipal election. Anchorage Progress, supporting Evans, Robbins and Bronson, raised about $3,000. Building Alaska, which supports Evans and Robbins, but opposes Bronson, has pulled in $24,000. The group Evans for Anchorage has not yet reported any contributions.

Ballots will start to go out next month for the April 6 election.