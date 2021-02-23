Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Congresswoman Deb Haaland’s confirmation for Interior Secretary begins with broad support from Alaska Native leaders. And, several small Alaska communities have managed to stay COVID free throughout the pandemic. Plus, a Petersburg family deals with a destructive fire and robbery.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Angela Denning Petersburg
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
