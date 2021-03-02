Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Ten percent of Cordova residents end up in quarantine after a police officer’s trip out of state. And, artists based out of Sitka sign with an iconic record label. Plus, one Anchorage student’s campaign to return to in-person learning.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Liz Ruskin and Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
