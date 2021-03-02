Black in the military in Alaska

This week on State of Art we have a community conversation from the Alaska Black Caucus. Local veterans share their experiences about what their service was like and give advice to the next generation.

BROADCAST: Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

RECORDED: Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

