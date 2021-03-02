Resigned hospital exec Andy Teuber missing after helicopter disappears near Kodiak

Former ANTHC president Andy Teuber (University of Alaska Photo)

The Coast Guard found wreckage from a helicopter near Kodiak Island and was searching Tuesday night for its pilot, recently resigned health care executive Andy Teuber.

A flight record shows Teuber’s helicopter left Merrill Field in Anchorage at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. The Coast Guard says Teuber was the only person on board.

He resigned last week as chairman and president of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. He resigned the same day from the University of Alaska Board of Regents.

He gave no reason for his resignations at the time. The Anchorage Daily News revealed Tuesday evening that his 27-year-old former executive assistant accused him of abusive treatment and coerced sex. Teuber described the relationship as consensual in an email to the paper Monday.

Teuber is 52. He is listed in state records as the sole shareholder of Kodiak Helicopters LLC, which owns the missing helicopter.

The black and white Robinson R66 was last seen northeast of Kodiak. A family member told the Coast Guard Teuber intended to fly to the island that afternoon.