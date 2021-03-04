Anchorage lifts capacity restrictions for all businesses, still requires masks and social distancing

Downtown Anchorage on March 2, 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Restaurants, gyms, and other establishments in Anchorage will be allowed to open at full capacity beginning Monday morning provided they maintain social distancing.

Emergency Order 19, announced by Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson on Thursday, also lifts restrictions on organized sports and group gatherings, but it maintains a mask mandate for the city.

Anchorage health officials said that lower COVID-19 case rates in recent weeks gave the city room to ease restrictions. But they emphasized that new, more contagious COVID-19 variants could threaten progress the city has made in fighting the disease. Quinn-Davidson said despite the risks, there is hope for a more-or-less normal Alaska summer with few restrictions.

“We’ve come a long way since March, when the administration was transparent about the fact that they were building the plane as they were flying it. Now we need to land the plane safely,” said Quinn-Davidson.

Under the new order, all businesses, including bars and restaurants, entertainment facilities, salons, gyms and retail stores will be allowed to open at full capacity, provided they maintain masking requirements and at least six feet of physical distancing between parties.

Indoor gatherings with food and drink may include up to 25 people; 35 people without food and drink. Outdoor gatherings with food and drink may include up to 60 people; 100 people without.

Organized sports are now allowed to have spectators, provided they mask and social distance. Teams within the municipality are also now allowed to compete with teams outside the municipality, provided all participants comply with testing requirements.

EO-19 will go into effect on Monday, March 8 at 8 a.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.