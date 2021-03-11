Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 11, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A musher on the back of a sled wearing a red-white-and blue hat.
Gunnar Johnson travels down the Susitna River during the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the race on March 10 in McGrath and was flown off the trail. (Bill Roth / ADN)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Iditarod officials attempt contact tracing after a musher tests positive for COVID-19. And, Juneau tourism businesses are cautiously optimistic about the upcoming season. Plus, Anchorage School District officials look forward to welcoming back middle and high school students.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman, Jacob Resneck, Pablo Arauz Peña and Rashah McChesney in Juneau
  • Tegan Hanlon and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Send us your reflections about the one-year anniversary of the first positive COVID-19 case in Alaska: What was the moment when you realized everything had changed ?

