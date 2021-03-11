Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Gunnar Johnson travels down the Susitna River during the start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the race on March 10 in McGrath and was flown off the trail. (Bill Roth / ADN)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Iditarod officials attempt contact tracing after a musher tests positive for COVID-19. And, Juneau tourism businesses are cautiously optimistic about the upcoming season. Plus, Anchorage School District officials look forward to welcoming back middle and high school students.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman, Jacob Resneck, Pablo Arauz Peña and Rashah McChesney in Juneau

Tegan Hanlon and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

