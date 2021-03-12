New report shines light on Alaska’s missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Alaska Native women experience disproportionate levels of violence, but it’s difficult to know exactly how bad the problem is. Mistrust of the legal system means assaults too often go unreported, or maybe misclassified for various reasons. The numbers reflect the lives affected by violence, and the data collected is crucial. Alaska Public Media’s Jeff Chen spoke to Charlene Aqpik Apok, executive director of Data for Indigenous Justice, who is working for change.

