Sexual assault survivors advocate for change in Nome and statewide | Alaska Insight

The high rates of sexual assault and violence against women in Alaska are long-standing problems. In Nome, survivors have been speaking out about how law enforcement has handled assault cases in the community.

Survivor advocates Lisa Ellanna, Sigvanna Topkok, and Darlene Trigg join Lori Townsend to talk about their work pushing for change in law enforcement and city government to create a safer, healthier community for all residents.

KNOM’s 5-part series Seeking Justice, Wanting Protection: Disparities in Sexual Assault Crimes in Nome

Sexual assault survivor resources:

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

Standing Together Against Rape (STAR): 276-7273

Abused Women’s Aid In Crisis (AWAIC): 272-0100

Crisis Text: 741 741

RAINN live chat: www.rainn.org