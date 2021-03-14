‘It’s a race’: Seavey first to Skwentna, with Burmeister close behind and less than 70 miles to finish

Dallas Seavey racing out of the the Iditarod checkpoint on Thursday. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

The race is on: Just an hour separates mushers Dallas Seavey and Aaron Burmeister, with less than 70 miles to the finish line.

Seavey, a four-time Iditarod champion, and his 10-dog team pulled into the Skwentna checkpoint first on Sunday, at 12:44 p.m.

Then, at 1:45 p.m., came Burmeister and his 13 sled dogs.

Seavey, Burmeister and all of the incoming teams must rest in Skwentna for eight hours before making the 67-mile dash to the finish line at Deshka Landing, near Willow.

That means Seavey and his dogs can begin their final sprint at 8:44 p.m. Sunday, and Burmeister’s team can race out of the checkpoint at 9:45 p.m.

Over the past day, Seavey and Burmeister have been leapfrogging each other down the trail.

Aaron Burmeister and his team at the Iditarod race start last Sunday. (Marc Lester / ADN)

Burmeister, who’s from Nome, has his sights set on his first Iditarod victory.

This is his 20th Iditarod, and he has placed in the top 10 six times, including fifth last year.

Burmeister told the Iditarod’s media crew, Iditarod Insider, at an earlier checkpoint Saturday that he’s worked to close the gap between him and Seavey. But, he said, he didn’t know if he’d be able to pass him. He didn’t want to sacrifice too much rest for his dogs.

“The team is very strong. Dallas is running a strong team too. So it’s a race, and I’m not going to just let him walk away with it and make it easy,” Burmeister said. “Somebody’s gotta make a push, and I’m going to be that guy I guess.”

Meanwhile, Seavey, who lives in Talkeetna, is aiming for his fifth win, which would tie him with Rick Swenson for the most Iditarod championships ever.

This year is Seavey’s first Iditarod since 2017, when he placed second to his dad, Mitch. Before that, he won the Iditarod three years in a row.

Seavey told the Iditarod Insider on Sunday that he felt good about his hour lead.

“I’m smiling,” he said. “It hurts because my lips are all cracked, but I’m smiling.”

He said he’s tried to race cautiously so far, setting himself up for — he hopes — that fifth win that has proved so elusive for so many mushers.

“The damn thing seems cursed,” he said, punctuating his sentences laughter. “So I’m like, I’m going to make sure Murphy’s law has no opportunity with us.”

“And I’ve been, just one thing after the next like, I cannot screw this up. Now watch, I’m going to fall asleep or something and go down the wrong river on the homestretch or something. Nobody can say I didn’t try to be safe,” he said, coughing and rubbing his eyes. “I just want this thing to be over at this point, and just have it in the books.”

The Iditarod is expected to have its 2021 champion early Monday.

By Sunday afternoon, there were a total of 37 teams on the trail, spread over more than 200 miles.

Behind Seavey and Burmeister were Brent Sass, Mille Porsild, Wade Marrs, Ryan Redington and Nicolas Petit, all on their way to Skwentna.

Also, the Iditarod reported another scratch on Sunday. Dennis Kananowicz dropped out of the race in McGrath “in the best interest of his race team,” according to an Iditarod statement.

Check back for updates on this developing story.