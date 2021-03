Dallas Seavey’s team runs into the chute at the finish line. Dallas Seavey arrives in Willow to win the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 15, 2021. (Marc Lester / ADN)

Dallas Seavey has won the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, tying Rick Swenson’s five first-place finishes for the most ever. Will he be back next year to vie for a sixth? That is the question… Also, a sleepless but not tired Alaska Public Media reporter Tegan Hanlon fills us in on the scene at the finish, including interviews with Seavey and Aaron Burmeister, who took second.