Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 18, 2021

Chris Neufeld, vice president of Blaze King: “I would say that all these stoves – everything that our industry is currently (making) – is exceptionally clean-burning.” (Liz Ruskin/AKPM)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

How many federal COVID relief dollars will Alaska get and where will they go? And, wood stoves in Fairbanks meant to be healthier might not be much cleaner after all. Plus, a new magazine in Alaska will feature creative responses to the pandemic.

Reports tonight from:

Claire Stremple and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Fairbanks

Alice Qannik Glenn in Anchorage

Erin McKinstry in Sitka

