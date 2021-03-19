Anchorage Election Q&A: Here’s what’s on the ballot and options for voting

Ballot drop boxes wait to be deployed in the Municipality of Anchorage Election Center on Jan. 14, 2021. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

Anchorage is less than a month away from its next municipal election. Residents will decide who the next mayor and school board members will be, plus vote on several smaller seats and propositions. Here are some answers to common questions about this year’s spring ballot. If you have more questions not covered here, send us an email at news@alaskapublic.org.

Q: Who or what is on the ballot?

A: All voters will have the opportunity to vote for mayor and school board. There are 15 candidates running for mayor and four school board seats up for election. Check out our Running 2021 guide for more information about the candidates in both races.

In addition, there are 11 propositions, a number of service area board seats, and a recall petition for Anchorage Assembly Chair Felix Rivera. Service area boards oversee road and maintenance services for some of the neighborhoods outside the municipality’s road service area. The service area board seats will only appear on your ballot if you live in one of the service areas with a board seat up for election. Likewise, the petition to recall Rivera will only appear on his Midtown constituents’ ballots.

Q: What’s on the propositions?

A: There are 11 propositions, including eight bond propositions on the ballot. The bonds total about $60 million and they’re used to pay for things like capital improvements, parks and roads, and safety and transit improvements. You can find fact sheets for each of the propositions as well as answers to more questions about propositions on the municipality website. Here are some highlights:

Bond propositions

Proposition 1 (areawide): Facilities upgrades, including safety and code upgrades for municipal buildings, a pool filtration system, public restrooms, and installation of solar panels on 14 municipal buildings. Cost: $6.905 million

Proposition 2 (areawide): Facilities upgrades for the Chugiak and Eagle River senior centers, and the Loussac Library. Cost: $1.15 million

Proposition 3 (areawide): Public safety and transit improvements, including new ambulances and a rescue vehicle, new transit vehicles, bus stop improvements and school zone safety improvements. Cost: $5.3 million

Proposition 4 (areawide): Anchorage Police Department technology upgrades, including body-worn and in-car cameras and new record and evidence management systems. Cost: $1.84 million

Proposition 5 (Anchorage Roads and Drainage Service Area): Road and storm drainage improvements, including road resurfacing, lighting and traffic signal improvements, and pedestrian safety upgrades. Cost: $36.425 million

Proposition 6 (Anchorage Parks and Recreation Service Area): Parks and trails improvements, including new trails, trail restoration and signage, athletic field safety improvements, inclusive playgrounds and maintenance. Cost: $3.95 million

Proposition 7 (Anchorage Fire Service Area): Anchorage Fire Department upgrades, including a new fire ladder truck and AFD facility upgrades. Cost: $1.95 million

Proposition 8 (Anchorage Metropolitan Police Service Area): Anchorage Police Department upgrades, including outfitting up to 60 new fleet vehicles. Cost: $3.9 million

Other propositions

Proposition 9: Amending the boundaries of the Bear Valley Limited Road Service Area to include land from the Blue Beary Estates Subdivision.

Proposition 10: Amending the boundaries of the Upper O’Malley Limited Road Service Area to exclude land from the Alpine Terrace Subdivision.

Proposition 11: Amending the boundaries of the South Goldenview Rural Road Service Area to exclude land from the Creekview Estates Subdivision.

Q: How do bond propositions work? Will I get to vote for all of them?

A: Yes. All Anchorage voters get to approve or reject all eight bond propositions.

Bonds can be split into areawide bonds and service area bonds. Everyone votes for all the areawide bonds, and then everyone shares the services and costs of those bonds if they pass. With service area bonds, everyone still has a say in voting for them, but the services are limited to specific parts of the municipality, and only those neighborhoods shoulder the costs of the bonds.

For instance, Proposition 4 is a $1.8 million bond to provide new technology, including body cameras, for the Anchorage Police Department. If it passes, everybody in the municipality will pay for that bond.

But Proposition 5 is for road upgrades only within the Anchorage Bowl road service area. So even though everyone in the municipality will get a chance to vote for it, Chugiak, Eagle River, Girdwood, and most of the Hillside wouldn’t get those road upgrades and they also wouldn’t pay for the bond.

Q: When will I get my ballot?

A: Ballots were mailed on March 15. The municipal clerk said everyone should receive theirs by Monday, March 22.

Q: What do I do with my ballot?

A: First, make sure you sign the ballot declaration on the return envelope. This is essential to make sure your ballot is counted. Then you have a few options to return it:

Mail it through the U.S. Postal Service using first class postage. Drop it in one of the 18 secure ballot drop boxes around the municipality. Return it to one of the three Vote Centers around the municipality starting March 29.

Q: What happens if I lost or damaged my ballot, or I didn’t receive one?

A: Call the voter hotline for assistance at (907) 243-8683. You can also vote in person at one of the three Vote Centers located at City Hall, the Loussac Library, and the Eagle River Town Center starting March 29. Note that the Eagle River Town Center will only have Eagle River-Chugiak ballots, but the other two locations will supply all municipal ballots. Hours and locations are available here.

Q: What’s the deadline to vote?

A: All mailed ballots need to be postmarked by April 6 (Election Day). The municipality will accept ballots until April 16 for local voters, or April 20 for overseas voters.

Drop boxes at Vote Centers close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, but if you are in line to drop off your ballot by 8 p.m. you will still be allowed to submit it.

Q: When will we know the results of the election?

A: Unofficial results will be posted at about 8:30 p.m. on Election Day, April 6. Those results will likely change as more ballots are received after Election Day. The Anchorage Assembly is scheduled to certify results at a meeting on April 20.