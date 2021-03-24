Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Tom Li (right) and a person who didn’t want to be identified hold signs that say “Hate is a virus” and “Stop Asian hate” at the corner of Dimond Boulevard and Old Seward Highway Saturday, in response to increased anti-Asian racism and violence. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska joins a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its suspension of new federal oil and gas leases. And, Alaska’s Asian community grapples with the increase in violence against Asian people nationwide. Plus, the state of Alaska makes the case to allow development in the Tongass.

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon, Kavitha George and Abbey Collins in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Erin McKinstry in Sitka

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org