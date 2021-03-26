Dunleavy tells feds Alaska is taking over management of 800,000 miles of river

Gov. Mike Dunleavy at a press conference in 2020. (Photo by Skip Gray/KTOO)

Gov. Mike Dunleavy says, after 62 years of Alaska statehood, he’s finally asserting the state’s right to control submerged lands under navigable lakes and rivers.

“We’re now at the point where we will be physically exerting our sovereignty,” he said during a press conference Friday.

Dunleavy sent a letter to President Biden announcing his stance.

His position has implications for commercial guiding permits and wilderness access on 800,000 miles of river, but Dunleavy’s message is equally about symbolism and state’s rights. It’s a statement of defiance to the federal government.

He said he’s asking the federal agencies “to stop bothering Alaskans” who are on navigable rivers.

Dunleavy repeatedly invoked the Sturgeon case.

John Sturgeon became a symbol of Alaska-style state’s rights after he won a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court case against the U.S. Park Service. Sturgeon was hunting moose by hovercraft – a vessel the Park Service doesn’t allow, but state law does – in a national preserve when the Park Service stopped him. The Supreme Court, in a 9-0 decision, affirmed the state’s right to manage travel on a navigable river, even one that flows through a federal conservation unit, such as a park, preserve or refuge.

“Freedom is not free,” Sturgeon said at Dunleavy’s press conference. “It must be continually fought for, not only in the battlegrounds, but on our own soils as well.”

Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige said the state will have information on its website to show which rivers the state is now managing.

“As of today, the state is informing the departments of Interior and Agriculture that Alaska is managing the navigable waters and submerged lands in federal conservation units statewide,” Feige said.

She said the state will convert individual federal permits to state permits, and will issue state permits for all federal agency construction on submerged land.

A spokesperson for the Interior Department, the parent agency governing national parks, preserves and refuges, had no comment Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.