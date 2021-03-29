Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 29, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Officials say Canada’s border policy with the United States is unlikely to change anytime soon. And, researchers find a new species of weasel in Southeast Alaska. Plus, slowed by the pandemic, Bering Sea crabbers push for an extension.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
- Angela Denning in Petersburg
- Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
