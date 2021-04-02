Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 2, 2021

Tribes in Alaska face a good problem: how to best spend millions in COVID relief money. Volunteers pitching in to elect the next mayor of Anchorage talk about why they’re backing their chosen candidate. Plus, the Kobuk 440 sled dog race kicks of in Kotzebue.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C. Eric Stone in Ketchikan Tim Ellis and Dan Bross in Fairbanks Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage and Wesley Early in Kotzebue
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org