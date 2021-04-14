Judge recommends state not uphold Donlin mine water certificate

The site of the proposed Donlin Mine, 145 miles northeast of Bethel. (Dean Swope/KYUK)

A state judge recommended that the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation not uphold a water certificate issued to the Donlin Gold mine in Western Alaska.

The final decision on the matter will rest with Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune.

The state initially issued what’s called a “certificate of reasonable assurance” to Donlin in August 2018. It said that the state had reasonable assurance that Donlin’s operations would comply with state water standards. It’s attached to one of the biggest state permits Donlin needs before it can begin constructing and operating its gold mine. Donlin Gold needs more than 100 permits for its operations.

The Orutsararmiut Native Council challenged that certificate, contending that the state cannot have “reasonable assurance” that the mine won’t violate these standards. Specifically, the tribe said that the state cannot guarantee that the mining operations will maintain Alaska’s environmental standards for mercury levels, water temperature, and fish habitat.

Administrative Law Judge Kent Sullivan agreed in his opinion on Monday. “Salmon and salmon habitat in a large segment of Crooked Creek will be significantly and detrimentally impacted by the project,” Sullivan wrote in his proposed decision.

The three parties involved in the case, Orutsararmiut Native Council, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Donlin Gold, have until May 5 to respond to the judge’s recommendation.