Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 15, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A redish wooden uilding with a sign that says "norwegian rat" in a foggy location
Quarantine and testing is recommended for people who are not fully vaccinated and visited the Norwegian Rat Saloon after 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, due to possible COVID-19 exposure. (Maggie Nelson/KUCB)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congressman Don Young goes against his party and stands up for Puerto Rican statehood. And, Anchorage’s acting mayor talks about the city’s target for COVID vaccinations. Plus, a seafood company apologizes to Unalaska after COVID-positive crew visited a bar.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
  • Mike Swasey in Skagway
  • Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

