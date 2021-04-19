Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 19, 2021

Plow operator Kara Nicolet clears slush and debris from the pipe of a trail plow near Earthquake Park on Mon. April 19, 2021. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on whether Alaska Native Corporations have a right to CARES Act funding. And, the statewide Yup’ik Spelling Bee expands to include Inupiaq for the first time. Plus, the city of Anchorage works to transform trails for spring activities.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Kavitha George and Johanna Eurich in Anchorage

Robert Hannon in Fairbanks

