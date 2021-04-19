Senate votes to remove Reinbold as chair of Judiciary Committee

Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, smiles before taking her seat on the Senate floor on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The Alaska Senate voted 17-1 to remove Republican Eagle River Sen. Lora Reinbold as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

Before the vote, Reinbold spoke on the floor, saying that she hadn’t been given formal written concerns providing a reason for the change and giving her an opportunity to respond.

“This is a tough moment for me, as you can imagine,” Reinbold said as she began her speech. She was the only vote against the change.

She said the change would “severely violate and possibly sever an agreement that Republicans came together on.”

Before Senate President Peter Micciche banged the gavel to briefly pause her speech, Reinbold attributed the change to the executive branch.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy sent Reinbold a letter earlier this session saying the administration would no longer respond to her as the Judiciary Committee chair. Some of his appointees later met with the committee for their confirmation hearings.

Reinbold also has been in the news over her clashes with Senate leaders over complying with COVID-19 safety rules in the Capitol. At one point, they barred her from most of the building, citing her failure to comply with requirements to wear a facemask and undergo rapid coronavirus tests. While she started to comply with the rules, she was later fined for another violation.

