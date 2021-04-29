Travel School #3: Parks of the southwest and southeast

The Stan-Kamps at Horseshoe Bend in the Grand Canyon, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp.

The Stan-Kamps at the Nevada-Arizona State Border, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp.

The Stan-Kamps at the Southernmost Point on the Continental USA, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp

Tui, Leif and Neal Stanbury sledding at White Sands National Monument, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp

Camping platform in the Flamingo Park Everglades National Park, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp.

When Alaska Airlines Captain Jodi Harskamp took leave due to the pandemic and her children’s school shifted to online learning, she and her husband Neal Stanbury decided to take school on the road. In the first episode of this series, Lisa spoke with the Stan-Kamp family after they had toured the parks of the Pacific Northwest. In the second episode of the series, it was the parks of California, the state with the most parks in the nation. At the end of their stay in California, they were planning a 5-day backpacking trip into Death Valley National Park. They arrived at the park just before Los Angeles county went into lockdown and were forced to leave the park and abandon plans to also visit Joshua Tree National Park. Instead, they headed for their next destination: Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. As they start to head east through the Southwest, plans again shift as the nighttime temperatures in the desert states start to dive and they find themselves heading for the warmest state during the winter: Florida.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:

Jodi Harskamp and Neal, Tui and Leif Stanbury aka The Stan-Kamps

Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, April 29th, 2021. 8–9 p.m. AKT

