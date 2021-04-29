Travel School #3: Parks of the southwest and southeast

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
  • Horseshoe Bend
    The Stan-Kamps at Horseshoe Bend in the Grand Canyon, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp.
  • The Nevada-Arizona State Border
    The Stan-Kamps at the Nevada-Arizona State Border, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp.
  • the Southernmost Point
    The Stan-Kamps at the Southernmost Point on the Continental USA, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp
  • White Sands National Monument
    Tui, Leif and Neal Stanbury sledding at White Sands National Monument, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp
  • Camping platform
    Camping platform in the Flamingo Park Everglades National Park, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp.

When Alaska Airlines Captain Jodi Harskamp took leave due to the pandemic and her children’s school shifted to online learning, she and her husband Neal Stanbury decided to take school on the road. In the first episode of this series, Lisa spoke with the Stan-Kamp family after they had toured the parks of the Pacific Northwest. In the second episode of the series, it was the parks of California, the state with the most parks in the nation. At the end of their stay in California, they were planning a 5-day backpacking trip into Death Valley National Park. They arrived at the park just before Los Angeles county went into lockdown and were forced to leave the park and abandon plans to also visit Joshua Tree National Park. Instead, they headed for their next destination: Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. As they start to head east through the Southwest, plans again shift as the nighttime temperatures in the desert states start to dive and they find themselves heading for the warmest state during the winter: Florida.

Segment 1: Jodi Harskamp and Neal, Tui and Leif Stanbury aka The Stan-Kamps

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, was the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He now produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or All Things Considered and can still find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

