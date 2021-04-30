LISTEN: Alaska college grads to cap off tumultuous school years with virtual commencement

University of Alaska Anchorage student Jessica Reisinger is graduating Sunday with a degree in biology and is headed to medical school. Reisinger will be the student speaker at Sunday’s virtual commencement ceremony. (Gianna Josten Photograph)

The University of Alaska’s campuses across the state are holding virtual commencement ceremonies for graduates this weekend.

For degree-earners at the University of Alaska Anchorage, commencement is 1 p.m. Sunday, and the graduates would probably agree that the past year-plus leading up to this occasion has been, at least, unique.

UAA’s student commencement speaker, Jessica Reisinger, says, really, the past several years of college have been pretty eventful, from seeing the university’s budget slashed, to a major earthquake to, yes, all of her classes going online.

And Reisinger — who’s graduating with a Bachelor’s of Science — told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove that it’s definitely been an eye-opening experience.