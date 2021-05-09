Hear Anchorage mayoral candidates discuss their plans for the city

Former Air Force and commercial pilot Dave Bronson (left) and Assembly member and Alaska Army National Guard Captain Forrest Dunbar pictured in April, 2021 (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The runoff election for Anchorage’s mayor ends Tuesday, May 11. The candidates have been narrowed down to Forrest Dunbar and Dave Bronson. In this episode of Addressing Alaskans we hear a virtual forum where the two candidates share their views.

This forum was presented by Anchorage Rotary.

The hour also includes a segment from Hometown, Alaska featuring questions to the candidates.

BROADCAST: Sunday, April 9, 2021

RECORDED: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 via video conference

