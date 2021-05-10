State of Art: Marine biologist turned photographer pays it forward

Cory Lescher donates 50 percent of his photo earnings each month to a different non-profit. (Image courtesy of Cory Lescher)

When Cory Lescher heads out to the Aleutian Islands to help fishing crews manage bycatch or escapes to the mountains to play, he’ll bring his camera to document the experience. As he improved his skills he didn’t want to just use his photos to brag to his family in Oregon, he wanted to help out. That’s why every month he donates 50 percent of his photo earnings to a different nonprofit organization.

This month’s organization is the Alaska Wildlife Alliance







All photos courtesy of Cory Lescher

