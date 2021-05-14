Dead Reckoning: Learning from Accidents in the Outdoors

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Most accidents occur for similar reasons: not being prepared, poor equipment, being in a rush, and lack of skill. Some accidents, however, are unpredictable. Learning from others is a great way to avoid the perils of being outdoors. Whether it is talking to friends, watching documentaries, or reading one can learn how to be ready for a particular activity or outing. Emma Walker, author of Dead Reckoning, is on this week’s Outdoor Explorer discussing her new book Dead Reckoning and the lessons she and others have learned from their near misses and accidents in the outdoors.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Emma Walker, the author of Dead Reckoning

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 20th, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, May 20th, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, was the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He now produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or All Things Considered and can still find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

