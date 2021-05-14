Dead Reckoning: Learning from Accidents in the Outdoors

Most accidents occur for similar reasons: not being prepared, poor equipment, being in a rush, and lack of skill. Some accidents, however, are unpredictable. Learning from others is a great way to avoid the perils of being outdoors. Whether it is talking to friends, watching documentaries, or reading one can learn how to be ready for a particular activity or outing. Emma Walker, author of Dead Reckoning, is on this week’s Outdoor Explorer discussing her new book Dead Reckoning and the lessons she and others have learned from their near misses and accidents in the outdoors.