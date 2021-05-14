Dunbar says he is unlikely to overcome Bronson lead in Anchorage mayor race

Anchorage mayoral candidate Forrest Dunbar talks with supporters at Taku Lake on April 24. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Assembly member Forrest Dunbar appeared to acknowledge he is unlikely to win the Anchorage mayoral runoff Thursday night. He tweeted “Given the size of the deficit and the number of votes we believe are outstanding it appears unlikely that we will make up the difference.”

A post on the state of the race that I just put up on Facebook. Plus another nice pic from sign waving :) pic.twitter.com/V6j0qzpG5y — Forrest Dunbar (@ForrestDunbarAK) May 14, 2021

According to results posted Thursday afternoon, retired commercial pilot Dave Bronson is ahead of Dunbar by 627 votes. The margin between the two candidates has widened since Wednesday, when Bronson was up by less than 300 votes. They’re currently separated by 0.78%, above the 0.5% guideline for an automatic recount.

In his note, Dunbar thanked his supporters and added he will be unreachable while participating in National Guard activities over the next few days.

RELATED: Bronson widens lead in Anchorage mayoral race

The campaign said it was likely to make an official statement today after the next vote count announcement.

Results will continue to be updated as the elections center processes ballots. Almost 81,000 votes have been counted so far. The final results will be certified by the Assembly on May 25.