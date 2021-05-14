On first full day of COVID vaccine eligibility, teenagers take the plunge

Lucy Wheat gets her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, May 13, 2021 (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Dr. Brad Cruz has given plenty of COVID-19 shots during the pandemic, but he had a challenge he hadn’t encountered before when Josephine Wheat sat down for her shot: She had a case of the giggles.

“She’s got the giggles — she’s got the nervous giggles,” he said, as Wheat tried to breathe deeply in between bouts of laughter.

“Wait, wait, don’t do it yet, I need to calm down,” Wheat said.

Her sister Lucy rolled her eyes.

“It happens every time she has to get shots,” she said.

Finally, she’s still for a few seconds and Cruz finds a spot for the poke. Once the needle is out, the laughter resumes.

The scene would have been hard to imagine a few weeks ago. But it might become more common since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children 12 to 15.

Josephine, who is 12, was ready to get the vaccine on the first day. She hopes it will help her get her life back to normal.

“I’m going on a couple of soccer tournaments and we’re going to Costa Rica pretty soon. So the vaccine is great,” she said.

Lucy Wheat, who is 15, was also excited.

“I thought I was gonna have to wait till my birthday in July when I turned 16,” she said. “But I was really excited to get it earlier.”

12-year-old Juliet O’Connor shows off her vaccinated arm on May 13, 2021. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

She said they don’t really have any friends who don’t want to get vaccinated.

“I think it’s more parents that don’t want their kids to get it, but I know that most of my friends have gotten it or are getting it soon,” she said.

Data isn’t yet available for how fast 12 to 15-year-olds are getting vaccinated after teenagers were approved for the shots Wednesday. They can now get inoculated at any clinic that offers the Pfizer vaccine.



The Geneva Woods Birth Center reached out to clients, many of whom had given birth there, to offer the vaccine to their kids. Business Manager Claire Norton Cruz said within a few hours of posting the offer on Facebook, they’d filled all 46 appointments.

For many — including parents — it’s a momentous occasion. Julee Farley brought her daughter Meredith Duhrsen to get the vaccine, and said it will make her whole family feel safer.

“I’m so happy everyone else in my house is vaccinated. So now we can feel a lot safer having her in the house vaccinated,” said Farley.

Duhrson was supposed to go to school as a freshman at West High. Instead, she decided to stick to online Zoom classes this year, but it’s hard to make friends.

“Some people like online Zoom and kind of thing where you’re like, like, maybe we should hang out in person. And then it’s like, ‘Well, after we’re vaccinated,’” she said.

For brothers Trevor and Elliot Becke, the stakes are even higher. With some family members who are at high risk for serious COVID, they’ve also been forgoing in-person school.

“I think me and my brother went to a store for the first time, or at least for him, like a few weeks ago, after over a year. So we’ve been really keeping it low-key and not really going out,” he said.

He’s confident he’ll get back to school next year.

“Hopefully, if enough people get the vaccine, maybe things will go back to completely normal,” he said.

He still has to wait three weeks before getting a second shot — and then wait another two weeks before the vaccine reaches its full effectiveness. But, he said, having had one already makes things feel better.