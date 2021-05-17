Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 17, 2021

Mount Spurr is an active volcano in the Aleutian Arc of Alaska. Cyrus Reed / Alaska Volcano Observatory / U.S. Geological Survey

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

How Anchorage took a sharp turn towards conservative politics with the mayoral election, the mental health crisis a Juneau hospital confronted along with COVID-19, and two companies want to tap into geothermal power from Mount Spurr.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz in Anchorage

Claire Stremple in Juneau

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org