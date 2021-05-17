Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 17, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A snow-capped volcano.
Mount Spurr is an active volcano in the Aleutian Arc of Alaska. Cyrus Reed / Alaska Volcano Observatory / U.S. Geological Survey

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

How Anchorage took a sharp turn towards conservative politics with the mayoral election, the mental health crisis a Juneau hospital confronted along with COVID-19, and two companies want to tap into geothermal power from Mount Spurr.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Claire Stremple in Juneau
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

