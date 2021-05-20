Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 20, 2021

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congress passes a bill that could allow cruise ships to return to Alaska ports this summer. And lawmakers wrap up the regular session without solving the big issues. Plus, state health officials report a sharp increase in a more contagious and severe strain of COVID.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Kavitha George, Nat Herz and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Matt Miller in Juneau
  • Robyne in Fairbanks
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai

