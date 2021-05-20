Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 20, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congress passes a bill that could allow cruise ships to return to Alaska ports this summer. And lawmakers wrap up the regular session without solving the big issues. Plus, state health officials report a sharp increase in a more contagious and severe strain of COVID.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Kavitha George, Nat Herz and Abbey Collins in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman and Matt Miller in Juneau

Robyne in Fairbanks

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org