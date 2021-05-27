Swastika stickers found at Anchorage gay bar, Jewish museum, police say

Stickers showing swastikas and the words ‘we are everywhere’ were posted at an Anchorage gay bar and Jewish museum earlier this week, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Nazi themed stickers. (Photo from Anchorage Police Department)

The black and white stickers were found at the main entrances of Mad Myrna’s, a bar in downtown Anchorage, and the Alaska Jewish Museum in Midtown. They were first reported to police on Tuesday. The report was sent out through the police’s Nixle alert system Wednesday evening.

Anchorage police are asking for the public’s help in finding the people who posted the stickers. They ask that if you see a sticker, do not remove it and call police dispatch to report it.

RELATED: Ketchikan police investigate racist, homophobic graffiti at local skate park and trail

The Anchorage Police Department said it has partnered with the FBI for the investigation.

“There is no place for hate in our community,” the Nixle alert from APD read.