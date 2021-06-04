Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 4, 2021

Kenneth Hemenway, an English teacher at South High School, teaches a group of high school students from across the district during a morning summer school class at Hanshew Middle School in Anchorage on June 4, 2021. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Teachers see record summer school enrollment after a year of pandemic learning loss. And, Anchorage police seek public comment on officer-worn cameras. Plus, child care providers are still struggling due to the pandemic.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Nat Herz and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org