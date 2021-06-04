Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 4, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Kenneth Hemenway, an English teacher at South High School, teaches a group of high school students from across the district during a morning summer school class at Hanshew Middle School in Anchorage on June 4, 2021. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Teachers see record summer school enrollment after a year of pandemic learning loss. And, Anchorage police seek public comment on officer-worn cameras. Plus, child care providers are still struggling due to the pandemic.

Reports tonight from:

  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Nat Herz and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Katherine Rose in Sitka

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR