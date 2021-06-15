Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A large blue lake with mountains in the background
Skilak Lake (Creative Commons photo)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s legislators still have not passed a budget. And, two kayakers paddle six miles to safety after being mauled by a bear. Plus, Upper Lynn Canal communities see their first cruise ship since 2019.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Rashah McChesney in Juneau
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Corinne Smith in Haines

