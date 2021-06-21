Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 18, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska doctors want to keep using telehealth to prescribe a drug used to treat opioid addiction. And, Skagway officials carefully watch a growing COVID outbreak in Canada’s Yukon territory. Plus, a trans runner plans to run the Anchorage marathon … in 3 inch heels.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Mike Swasey in Skagway
- Kavitha George in Anchorage
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org