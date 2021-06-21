Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 18, 2021

Justin Dickens, who plans to run the Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon in high heels, jogs by at Westchester Lagoon, wearing their cape that reads “BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER”. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska doctors want to keep using telehealth to prescribe a drug used to treat opioid addiction. And, Skagway officials carefully watch a growing COVID outbreak in Canada’s Yukon territory. Plus, a trans runner plans to run the Anchorage marathon … in 3 inch heels.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Kavitha George in Anchorage

