Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some key state programs will lose funding tomorrow, even as the governor signs the budget. And, new research highlights the consequences of thawing permafrost on Alaska infrastructure. Plus, how a wilderness safety instructor interrupted a bear attack on her husband.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Matt Miller in Juneau
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
In honor of summer, we want to hear your best Alaska bear stories. Where were you? What happened? How did you feel? Is there anything you do differently out on the trail now? Any lessons learned? Share your bear stories with Alaska Pubic Media!