‘Keeping Love Alive’ co-authors discuss coping with Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most terrifying diagnoses a person can receive. It also takes a tremendous toll on the partners and children of those suffering from the unrelenting march of this incurable disease. Gary Chapman and Dr. Edward Shaw, co-authors of Keeping Love Alive As Memories Fade: The 5 Love Languages and the Alzheimer’s Journey, discuss ways to cope.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Gary Chapman , author, The Five Love Languages

, author, The Five Love Languages Dr. Edward Shaw, founder of Memory Counseling Center, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

