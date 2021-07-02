‘Keeping Love Alive’ co-authors discuss coping with Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most terrifying diagnoses a person can receive. It also takes a tremendous toll on the partners and children of those suffering from the unrelenting march of this incurable disease. Gary Chapman and Dr. Edward Shaw, co-authors of Keeping Love Alive As Memories Fade: The 5 Love Languages and the Alzheimer’s Journey, discuss ways to cope.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Gary Chapman, author, The Five Love Languages
- Dr. Edward Shaw, founder of Memory Counseling Center, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
LINKS:
- https://www.5lovelanguages.com/
- Wake Forest Baptist Memory counseling program
- Alzheimer’s Disease and Caregiving
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10 to 11 a.m.).
- Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: