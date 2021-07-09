Why are Alaska’s parole numbers so low, and what awaits those who get out?

Goose Creek Prison. (Ellen Lockyer/KSKA)

In the last five years, the rate of Alaskans granted parole dropped by 50%. The reasons are complicated. The pandemic put a hold on rehabilitation services, and changes to criminal justice through legislation also gave more discretion to the parole board over who would be released. With fewer people being granted parole and others leaving facilities after a year of pandemic lockdown, we’ll discuss the ripple effect on lives and the legal system.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Department of Corrections

Jonathan Pistotnik , coordinator, Anchorage Reentry Coalition

, coordinator, Anchorage Reentry Coalition Bobby Dorton, co-chair, Fairbanks Reentry Coalition

