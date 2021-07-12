Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 12, 2021

Qanglaagix Ethan Petticrew is the executive director of Cook Inlet Native Head Start. Photographed at the Naqayeht’ana T’uh site in Anchorage on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A lawsuit by party operatives aims to take down the state’s new election system. And, One industry where the worker shortage is especially acute in Alaska? Childcare. Plus, a woman who survived two nights on the side of a mountain near Palmer describes her ordeal.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage,

Dan Bross in Fairbanks,

Pablo Pena in Juneau

Greg Kim in Bethel.

In honor of summer, we want to hear your best Alaska bear stories. Where were you? What happened? How did you feel? Is there anything you do differently out on the trail now? Any lessons learned? Share your bear stories with Alaska Pubic Media!