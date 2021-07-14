Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Mayor-elect Dave Bronson at an Anchorage Assembly’s Committee on Housing and Homelessness meeting in June 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Anchorage Assembly balks at the cost of the new mayor’s homeless shelter proposal. And, a couple hiking together has a close encounter of the bruin kind. Plus, crews in Southeast Alaska battle invasive plant species.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

MacKenzie Mancuso in Dillinghams

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Sabine Poux in Kenai

In honor of summer, we want to hear your best Alaska bear stories. Where were you? What happened? How did you feel? Is there anything you do differently out on the trail now? Any lessons learned? Share your bear stories with Alaska Pubic Media!